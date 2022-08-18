JIT resolves Layyah pornography case with arrest of main accused

Additional Inspector General Police (AIGP) South Punjab Dr Ehsan Sadiq on Thursday said the Joint Investigrion Team (JIT) had resolved the Layyah pornography case with the arrest of main accused and deserved commendation for the achievement

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General Police (AIGP) South Punjab Dr Ehsan Sadiq on Thursday said the Joint Investigrion Team (JIT) had resolved the Layyah pornography case with the arrest of main accused and deserved commendation for the achievement.

The AIGP, in a statement, said the JIT led by SP Investigations Range DG Khan Rab Nawaz Tulla efficiently employed modern technology and arrested the main accused Shahzaib alias Rana Waseem with the help of a locator on Thursday.

He said four other accused Tajammul Hussain, Abrar alias Babar, Muhammad Saleem and Akhlaq Ahmad were already arrested by the JIT after a woman Kiran, whose real name was Saima Farhan, complained on August 11 that she was forced by the accused into pornography. However, investigations revealed that the complainant was herself complicit in the crime and was thus arrested. Now Sub Inspector Muhammad Akram was now the complainant of the first information report (FIR).

He said further investigations revealed that the complainant woman Kiran had also got registered cases against the accused with police stations in Chowk Azam and Mianwali using a different name.

He said she was the wife of main accused Shahzaib alias Rana Waseem. Sensing her role as dubious the police arrested her and sent all the five accused to jail on judicial remand.

The AIGP said the police also recovered a dog owned by accused Akhlaq that they had used in pornographic acts. There was no indication that the video was uploaded on web sites. Perhaps, it was shot to create sensation so that the police quickly registered the case, he added.

The police said Noor Baseerat, the first wife of main accused Shahzaib, was already in jail in some other case. It transpired that he wanted to blackmail the co-accused and extort huge money from them to get his first wife released from jail.

The main accused was involved in 11 other cases too, the police added.