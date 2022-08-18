UrduPoint.com

JIT Resolves Layyah Pornography Case With Arrest Of Main Accused

Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2022 | 10:06 PM

JIT resolves Layyah pornography case with arrest of main accused

Additional Inspector General Police (AIGP) South Punjab Dr Ehsan Sadiq on Thursday said the Joint Investigrion Team (JIT) had resolved the Layyah pornography case with the arrest of main accused and deserved commendation for the achievement

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General Police (AIGP) South Punjab Dr Ehsan Sadiq on Thursday said the Joint Investigrion Team (JIT) had resolved the Layyah pornography case with the arrest of main accused and deserved commendation for the achievement.

The AIGP, in a statement, said the JIT led by SP Investigations Range DG Khan Rab Nawaz Tulla efficiently employed modern technology and arrested the main accused Shahzaib alias Rana Waseem with the help of a locator on Thursday.

He said four other accused Tajammul Hussain, Abrar alias Babar, Muhammad Saleem and Akhlaq Ahmad were already arrested by the JIT after a woman Kiran, whose real name was Saima Farhan, complained on August 11 that she was forced by the accused into pornography. However, investigations revealed that the complainant was herself complicit in the crime and was thus arrested. Now Sub Inspector Muhammad Akram was now the complainant of the first information report (FIR).

He said further investigations revealed that the complainant woman Kiran had also got registered cases against the accused with police stations in Chowk Azam and Mianwali using a different name.

He said she was the wife of main accused Shahzaib alias Rana Waseem. Sensing her role as dubious the police arrested her and sent all the five accused to jail on judicial remand.

The AIGP said the police also recovered a dog owned by accused Akhlaq that they had used in pornographic acts. There was no indication that the video was uploaded on web sites. Perhaps, it was shot to create sensation so that the police quickly registered the case, he added.

The police said Noor Baseerat, the first wife of main accused Shahzaib, was already in jail in some other case. It transpired that he wanted to blackmail the co-accused and extort huge money from them to get his first wife released from jail.

The main accused was involved in 11 other cases too, the police added.

Related Topics

Police Technology Punjab Jail Wife Mianwali Money August Women FIR All From

Recent Stories

DC Sibi chairs meeting regarding new spell of mons ..

DC Sibi chairs meeting regarding new spell of monsoon rains

3 minutes ago
 Ayaz Latif Palijo for declaring rain emergency in ..

Ayaz Latif Palijo for declaring rain emergency in various districts of Sindh

3 minutes ago
 Rizwan, Salman guide Pakistan to seven-wicket win ..

Rizwan, Salman guide Pakistan to seven-wicket win over Netherlands

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan desires to enhance cooperation with Austr ..

Pakistan desires to enhance cooperation with Australia in diverse fields: Prime ..

12 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab directs measures to dispose ..

Chief Minister Punjab directs measures to dispose of pending allotment cases

13 minutes ago
 Senate Law body discusses mode for appointment of ..

Senate Law body discusses mode for appointment of superior court judges

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.