ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) has strongly denounced the Indian nefarious move to ask the Delhi High Court for death sentence against its Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, in fake and concocted cases filed against him by dreaded National Investigation Agency (NIA).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the JKLF in a statement issued in Srinagar said in order to regain the declining political situation of the ruling extremist party of India, the BJP government is hell-bent upon punishing Yasin Malik for his peaceful and non-violent political beliefs.

It warned the government of India of dire consequences if anything bad happened with Yasin Malik. "The response against any such decision from the common Kashmiri people living from across the ceasefire line and abroad, and in particular from JKLF will certainly be very severe," it added.

While terming Yasin Malik as the worst victim of political vendetta at the hands of the government of India, the JKLF appealed to the international community, especially the influential world powers and international human rights organizations, to intervene and save the precious life of the most popular pro-freedom political leader of Jammu and Kashmir.

The statement maintained that after the said court hearing on Monday, the JKLF supreme council shall meet soon to devise the party's next course of action against the Indian move. The party leaders are observing the emerging situation very keenly and closely, and are in consultation with each other along with family and the lawyers, it added.