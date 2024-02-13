Job fair & industrial expo from Feb 28

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) A two-day job fair & industrial expo will commence at Govt College Women University,

Faisalabad here from February 28.

Faisalabad Chamber of commerce & Industry, women Chamber of Commerce & Industry,

and other institutions will set up their stalls.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zil-i-Huma Nazli said the objective of holding was to provide job

opportunities to women. An awareness session for the students regarding opportunities

in practical life will also be held. Students will also be imparted training for starting their

own business at a small scale.

She said that academia-industry linkage would be strengthened by organizing job

fairs & industrial expo.