Jordan's King Abdullah-II Confers Order Of Star Of Jordan Upon CJCSC

Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Jordan's King Abdullah-II confers Order of Star of Jordan upon CJCSC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, who is on an official visit to Jordan, called on King Abdullah II, Ibn Al Hussain.

Jordanian King Abdullah Ibn Al Hussain conferred the medal ‘Order of the Star of Jordan’ on CJCSC General Sahir Shamshad Mirza in recognition of his meritorious services.

During the meeting, both dignitaries discussed various areas of interest, including bilateral politico-diplomatic and military cooperation and the prevailing regional security situation, according to an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release issued here Wednesday.

The CJCSC also held separate meetings with Major General Yousef Ahmed Al-Hnaity, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff,

Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF) and Brigadier General Muhammad Hyasat, Commander of the Royal Jordan Air Force.

