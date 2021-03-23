UrduPoint.com
Journalist Dies In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 05:32 PM

Senior journalist, Bureau Chief daily 'The News' Sardar Mohammad Akhtar has passed away after a protracted illness here

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Senior journalist, Bureau Chief daily 'The news' Sardar Mohammad Akhtar has passed away after a protracted illness here.

His funeral procession was taken out from his residence and Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at Khizra Masjid D-Block People's Colony.

A large number of people belonging to all walks of life including journalists, traders, business, industrialists, lawyers and religious, political and social figures participated in funeral rituals and prayed rest for the departed soul.

Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner Saqib Mannan and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Faisalabad Muhammad Ali expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over sad demise of Sardar Muhammad Akhtar.

They offered "Fateha" for departed soul and prayed patience for bereaved family.

They also paid homage to Sardar Mohammad Akhtar for his services in the fieldof journalism. Similarly, a condolence meeting was also held at Divisional InformationOffice.

