Journalists Call For Global Action To End Gaza’s Humanitarian Crisis
Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2024 | 11:46 PM
Journalists hailing from various sections of media on Thursday expressed deep concern over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and emphasized a global action to condemn Israel’s atrocities
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Journalists hailing from various sections of media on Thursday expressed deep concern over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and emphasized a global action to condemn Israel’s atrocities.
A seminar titled ‘Gaza, a Holistic Perspective’, organized by the Palestine Foundation and the National Digital Journalists Club, attracted over 120 journalists who unequivocally condemned Israel's actions, recognizing them as genocide against the people of Gaza.
The journalists condemned the relentless Israeli aggression that persisted for the past 175 days and highlighted that over 100,000 Palestinians had been martyred or injured, with hundreds of thousands left homeless and forced to endure life under the open sky.
They said despite the ceasefire resolution passed by the United Nations Security Council, Israel had persisted in its attacks on the civilian population of Gaza, displaying a blatant disregard for international law and human rights.
The resolution raised the alarming martyrdom of more than 130 journalists in Gaza and paid tribute to all them. It also demanded the global community to ensure safety of journalists in the war zone.
The journalists expressed admiration for the resilience, courage, and heroism displayed by the people of Gaza in the face of adversity. They called upon the international community to stand united in solidarity with Gaza and take immediate action to end the ongoing humanitarian crisis.
Participating journalists included anchorperson Harmeet Singh, Secretary General Palestine Foundation Dr Sabir Abu Maryam, Ex-President National Press Club Shakeel Qarar, Senior Journalist Mazhar Barlas, Journalist and Researcher Razi Tahir, Bureau Chief Bol news Ali Sher, Senior Journalist Ali Raza Alvi, Senior Journalist Dr Sadia Kamal, Senior Journalist and Bureau Chief Public News Aamir Saeed Abbasi.
Recent Stories
CM for generating opportunities to bring direct int'l investment
Pakistan retains position in FTSE secondary emerging market
High Commissioner of Malaysia hosts Iftar dinner reception
NEPRA announces 2nd quarterly adjustment in power bills with Rs 1.68 cut per uni ..
Hoopo Inc. Collaborates with SAU to Install Solar-Powered RO Plant
04 killed in Spain as Storm Nelson looms
Russian military jet crashes into sea off Crimea: Governor
Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm likely at various parts of country
Implementation of Sindh Agriculture Workers Act-2019 demanded
Pandemic accord talks heading for extra time
Khawaja reiterates PM commitment to judiciary
Gov't to form independent inquiry commission on 'IHC judges' letter': Law Minist ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM for generating opportunities to bring direct int'l investment13 minutes ago
-
High Commissioner of Malaysia hosts Iftar dinner reception13 minutes ago
-
NEPRA announces 2nd quarterly adjustment in power bills with Rs 1.68 cut per unit13 minutes ago
-
Hoopo Inc. Collaborates with SAU to Install Solar-Powered RO Plant10 minutes ago
-
Implementation of Sindh Agriculture Workers Act-2019 demanded9 minutes ago
-
Khawaja reiterates PM commitment to judiciary9 minutes ago
-
Gov't to form independent inquiry commission on 'IHC judges' letter': Law Minister9 minutes ago
-
Makhdoom Saeed-u-Zaman seeks massive operation for recovery Priya Kumari11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to continue political, diplomatic support to Kashmiris: FO11 minutes ago
-
FM, UK High Commissioner discuss bilateral ties11 minutes ago
-
Cabinet Division declares Naudero House as official residence of President11 minutes ago
-
Ramazan Nigheban package undergoes screening before its dispatch9 minutes ago