Judge Visits Central Jail

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 06:50 PM

Judge visits central jail

PAKPATTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Iqbal Dogar and Civil Judge Ejaz Ahmad visited the central jail and checked all wards including those for women and children.

The judges also checked the kitchen and security arrangements at the jail.

They ordered for the release of 10 persons arrested in crimes of petty nature.

Jail Superintendent Asif Iqbal was also president

