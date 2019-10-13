JUI-F chief launching march for release of Zardari, Nawaz from prison, halting accountability:Swati

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Senator Azam Swati on Sunday said Maulana Fazlur Rehman's 'long march' towards Islamabad was being organized to release Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif from prison and halting the process of accountability in the country.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman was fighting the case of leaders of other parties including Zardari and Nawaz who were facing jail due to corruption charges, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government would not allow anyone to take law into their hands and action would be taken against violators, he stated.

The JUI-F chief wanted to use the seminary children in the protest demonstration or sit-in, but the government would not permit any person to bring the students for political purpose, he added.

The federal minister said the government was committed to provide education to the seminary children side-by-side the religious education.

He said the religious school children would have national curriculum to become doctors and engineers.

In reply to a question, he said the PTI government was getting loans to pay interest over the loans taken by the previous governments.

The PPP and PML-N's last governments were responsible for inflation and poverty in the country.

Senator Azam Swati said Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken hard decisions to steer the country out of the present challenges.

Expressing hope, he said in next few months, Pakistan's economy would show positive indicators. The minister said without eliminating corruption, Pakistan could not make progress in any field.

To a question, he said the opposition parties had an agenda and that was to get NRO and relief from the corruption cases.

He said the PTI government would not leave any corrupt element in the country and continue the accountability process across the board.