JUI-F district parliamentary board finalizes recommendations for candidates

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) A meeting of the district parliamentary board of Jamiat Ulama-e-islam(JUI-F) was held with the party's district ameer Maulana Lutf-ur-Rehman in the chair here on Wednesday.

The meeting held at Jamia Maariful Sharia Shorkot was attended by office-bearers of the party at the district including Maulana Ubaid-ur-Rehman, Qari Kifayatullah, Ahmed Khan Kamrani, Abdul Basit Gogakhel Chaudhry Muhammad Ashfaq Advocate, Abdul Majid Advocate, Qari Asmatullah Numani, Matiullah Babar, Muhammad Akram Khan Naseer, Qari, Muhammad Amin, Saifullah Mujahid, Abdullah Shah Jahan, Qari Muhammad Zubair, and Zia Ullah Wazir.

They thrashed out various proposals and finalized recommendations for candidates from the entire district in the upcoming general elections for the national and provincial assemblies' seats.

Maulana Lutf-ur-Rehman, the district Ameer of the party, would present these recommendations in the central meeting of the Election Board of the JUI-F.

Addressing the occasion, he said that although the number of aspirants for Jamiat tickets was large, the final decision would be made according to the party's constitution.

He expressed optimism that the party would secure seats in all four provinces in the upcoming elections, enabling it to form the government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to take exemplary initiatives for the welfare of the poor people.

He said his party was committed to development to ensure peace and usher in an era of prosperity in the entire province including Dera Ismail Khan.

He said that all the party’s workers were fully prepared for the election on February 8.

