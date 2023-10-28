Open Menu

JUI(F) Holds Rally For Immediate Restoration Of Peace In Sindh

Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2023 | 07:18 PM

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) holds a peaceful march against increasing lawlessness in Sindh Province. Allama Rashid Mehmood Soomro General Secretary Sindh of JUI(F) led this peaceful march

Addressing a large public meeting on Station Road, He said that our peace march is a protest against challenging situation of deteriorating law and order situation in Sindh.

“We are highly grateful to the citizens of Mirpurkhas who gave us a warm welcome. This "Peace March" of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam is moving towards Karachi. We will make Sindh the cradle of peace together with the people” he added.

Presenting the 18-point agenda of the election manifesto, he said that we will make the salary of government employees, equal to one Gram of gold while the salary of non-government employees will be equal to half gram of gold.

He also said that controlling the crimes in Sindh mainly in Karachi, where incidents of extortion, terrorism, kidnapping for ransom and snatching of mobile and vehicles, and robberies and looting have become a serious and challenging issue.

Condemning Israel's bombing on Gaza, he said that JUI stands by the side of the Palestinians. Speakers Maulana Hafeezur Rahman Faiz, Mufti Adil Latif, Maulana Abdul Qayyum Halijvi, Maulana Abdullah Mehar, Engineer Maulana Abdul Razzaq Abid Lakho, Maulana Salim Sindhi and other scholars addressed the peace march of JUI(F).

This "Peace March" of JUI(F) will pass through various districts of Sindh and reach Karachi on November 2.

