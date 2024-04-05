Juma-tul-Wida Observed Across Northern Sindh With Religious Sanctity
Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2024 | 03:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Thousands of Muslims of northern Sindh observed Juma-tul-Wida, the last Friday of Ramazan, with traditional religious sanctity like other parts of the country.
Almost all the mosques of Sukkur and Larkana divisions including Khairpur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Noshehroferoz and other districts were overcrowded with worshippers at Juma prayers.
Ulema and Khatibs in their sermons highlighted the importance of the day and the holy month of Ramazan.
They called upon the people to follow the principles of islam and forge unity among their ranks by shunning all their differences.
Special prayers for integrity, solidarity, progress and prosperity of the country and success of Muslims struggling for their rights in various parts of the world and unity among the Ummah were also offered by the worshippers.
In Larkana, a large number of faithful offered their prayers with traditional devotion and with a renewed pledge to pass their lives in accordance with Islamic teachings.
In Khairpur, the mosques’ Khatibs in their sermons called upon the people to practice Islam in their day-to-day life for which they will be rewarded.
In Sukkur, more than 500 big and small mosques and Imam Bargahs in big and small towns were packed to capacity by the people for offering their Juma prayers.
Meanwhile, the district administrations had beefed up security on the occasion of Juma-tul-Wida by deploying sufficient police force outside the mosques and Imam Bargahs to avoid untoward incidents.
