Justajoo foundation organize social meet up on women empowerment

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :The Chairperson of Justajoo Foundation Sadaf Raza Waraich has said that cancer was a fatal disease, however, it could be controlled with early treatment and courage.

She expressed these views in her welcome speech during a social meet-up held here in a local hotel regarding empowering women in various fields.

Sharing her battle with deadly disease Sadaf Raza said that before diagnosing cancer with her She as a philanthropist used to help and assist cancer patients suffering in various forms and take them to the Doctors and hospitals for treatment, Unfortunately later she also detected cancer with her. But with the support of My Spouse and the prayers of relatives and friends, I recovered from the disease after fighting it for a long time.

The social meet-up consisted of four topics.

The first session discussed business activities in which participants HCCI President Adeel Siddiqui, Benish Qadri, and Sadaf Raza expressed their views and shared their proposals regarding empowering women in the business sector.

In the second session issues of women's mental health were highlighted by Dr Irfana Shah and Marvi Awan.

They communicated their suggestion for protecting the mental health of women, particularly business women so that they could run their business activities with peace of mind.

The third session was focused on Information Technology (IT) in which experts including Arifa Bhutto, Shahid Samon, and Faryal while expressing their views said, "IT is an important sector nowadays, however, women were not being utilized to prove their mettle in this modern sector." They said that the Justajoo Foundation was planning to provide a better platform to women who desire to join the IT sector.

The last session consisted of a Musical performance in which Chief guest eminent Singer Sanam Marvi shed light on various aspects of her life and career and sang two songs, One song was dedicated by her to the Justajoo Foundation and its social activities and received applause from the audience.

Meet up was hosted by Zoheb Kaka, Khushboo Samon, and Abuzar while over 100 guests attended the colourful programme.