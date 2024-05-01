Open Menu

Breastfeeding Room Inaugurated In BISP Center Khairpur

Muhammad Irfan Published May 01, 2024 | 02:50 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) With a view to provide a conducive environment for women beneficiaries of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), to breastfeed their children, a feeding room was inaugurated in BISP office Khairpur.

BISP Zonal Director North Zone, Zulifqar Ali Abro inaugurated the feeding room, donated by Action Against Hunger (AAH).

On the occasion Ms Rukhsana Mubarak and other officials were present.

This arrangement have been also made to provide suitable atmosphere for women in Sukkur, Qambar and Shahdadkot districts where women beneficiaries are coming from far flung areas in the DRCs to breastfeed their children.

