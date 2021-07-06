UrduPoint.com
Kachhi Canal Extension Being Carried Out With Cumulative Cost Of Rs 19.504 Bln

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 03:40 PM

Kachhi canal extension being carried out with cumulative cost of Rs 19.504 bln

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :The extension of Kachhi Canal is being carried out through three different contracts with cumulative cost of Rs.19.504 billion.

Sources told APP on Tuesday that the extension works as per schedule would be completed by August 2022.

Under the extension works, existing main canal would be further extended by another 40 kilometers. In addition, 32-Km long water distribution system would also be constructed in the command area to irrigate another 30,000 acres of land in Dera Bugti district of Balochistan.

They said Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) had already commenced construction work on the extension of Kachhi Canal, following award of the contract and mobilization of the contractors to the sites.

It is pertinent to mention here that WAPDA has already constructed 363-Km main canal and 81-Km long allied water distribution system to irrigate 72,000 acres of land.

The canal, with discharge capacity of 6000 cusecs, that takes off from Taunsa Barrage in Muzaffargarh district of Punjab, enters Balochistan in Dera Bugti district.

Kachhi Canal is a vital project to alleviate poverty and eradicate extremism in remote and backward areas of Balochistan by developing irrigated agriculture and agro-based economy in the province.

It is a good omen for Balochistan that the land being cultivated in Sui and adjacent areas of Dera Bugti district through existing Kachhi Canal has brought in a phenomenal change in the livelihood of the locals.

