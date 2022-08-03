Kaira announces Rs. One Million compensation each to kin of rains-hit deceased in AJK

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) : Advisor to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira on Wednesday said that after reviewing the loss of lives and property caused by the monsoon rains in Azad Jammu Kashmir, measures will be taken on a priority basis for the rehabilitation and relief of the victims.

Mr. Kiara said this during a briefing session in the State metropolis on Wednesday.

The AJK Minister for State Disaster Management Authority, Chaudhry Akbar Ibrahim, Chief Secretary Azad Kashmir Muhammad Usman Chachar were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Federal government and the government of Azad Kashmir would jointly redress the losses of the victims.

" Financial relief of Rs.

10 lakh is being given as compensation to the families of those who died during the monsoon rains whereas financial aid was also being provided to the injured", he said.

Kaira on the occasion distributed relief checks amongst the families of those who died during the recent rains. During the briefing, the secretary of state disaster management authority told him that 25 people have lost their lives and 16 were injured during the current spell of monsoon rains in Azad Kashmir.

Besides causing damage to human settlements, he said that the flash floods caused by the rains have inflicted massive damage to the livestock in the region. "227 houses and 9 shops were destroyed, during which cattle were also killed", he said.