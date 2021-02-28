Kalukhan Police recovered cannabis from a car, smuggler arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) ::In a grand operation by Kalukhan Police succeeded in arresting a known smuggler and recovered from him 7479 grams of cannabis from the car here on Sunday.

According to detail, the Police arrested inter-district smuggler Javed of Parmoli Hal Mansabdar was involved in large scale drug trafficking against which public complaints were being received, SHO Kalukhan Liaqat Shah told media men.

A team formed under DSP Razar Pasham Gul Khan, SHO Kalukhan Sub-Inspector Liaqat Shah, ASI Fasihuddin, ASI Humayun Khan had been monitoring for several days, meanwhile stopping a motorist coming from Mansabdar and searching the motor vehicle number HF-019 / ICT XLI.

A 3769 grams packet of cannabis of high quality was recovered while a repeater from the front seat, a pistol with magazines, cartridges were recovered from the alleged accused Javed, and a case was registered.

Meanwhile, SHO Kalukhan Liaqat Shah arrested the alleged accused Abde and Salman residents of Ismaila involved in drug trafficking and recovered 1235 grams of cannabis and 2485 grams of cannabis respectively. A total of 7479 grams of cannabis was recovered from them. The detainees are being investigated and further revelations are expected, which will enable them to reach out to other suspects involved in drug trafficking and the verdict will really help in sentencing.