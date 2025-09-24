Kamal Leads World Heart Day Commemoration With Maroof Hospital, Serena Hotels
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2025 | 09:41 PM
Maroof International Hospital, in collaboration with Serena Hotels, marked World Heart Day 2025 at Serena Hotel Islamabad under the Maroof Community Support Program and Serena’s Rabta public diplomacy initiative
The event brought together health experts, media professionals, diplomats, policymakers, and students to highlight the growing burden of heart disease in Pakistan and the urgent need for preventive care and awareness.
The chief guest, Federal Health Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal, praised the occasion, emphasizing:
“Prevention, awareness, and early intervention are crucial to reducing the burden of heart disease and improving national health.”
CEO Haroon Naseer spoke about Maroof’s dedication to underserved communities through health camps and awareness campaigns via print, electronic, and social media, as well as in-person sessions.
He expressed gratitude toward healthcare providers, corporate partners, international allies, and citizens, stating “together, we can fight cardiovascular disease and build a future where every heart beats stronger.”
CEO of Serena Hotels, Aziz Boolani underscored the vital role of public-private partnerships in advancing healthcare.
Medical Director and Head of the Accident and Emergency Department at Maroof International Hospital, Dr.
Mir Waheed highlighted the preventable nature of heart disease, noting “most heart disease is preventable with the right knowledge and early action.”
He also shared Maroof’s partnership with Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s Children Heart Surgery Program, launched at Maroof in November 2024. In under a year, Maroof’s Cardiovascular Center has successfully performed over 100 surgeries.
Maroof Hospital had also arranged a medical and dental camp to provide free heart consultations, vital checks, information leaflets about cardiovascular diseases, and health tips.
The event concluded with a panel discussion moderated by Dr. Mir Waheed and Ms. Sidra Iqbal, featuring leading experts:
Dr. Fahad Khalid, consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Maroof International Hospital
Dr. Rashid Ali Khan, Head of Psychiatry, Maroof International Hospital
Mr. Shahzad Alam, WHO National Professional Officer for Non-Communicable Diseases
Dr. Usman Aftab, Head of Medicines, and Dr. Mahrukh Zahoor, Cardiac Surgeons
Ms. Nayyer Ali, Secretary National Press Club & Bureau Chief, 365 News
Together, the panel emphasized the critical need for heart health awareness, preventive care, and sustained community outreach.
