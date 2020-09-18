UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kanwal Shauzab Says APC Being Held For Seeking NRO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 10:30 AM

Kanwal Shauzab says APC being held for seeking NRO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Kanwal Shauzab said that the opposition parties have no public agenda and All Parties Conference (APC) was being held to seek NRO-like deal but the government would not bow to the blackmailing tactics of opposition parties.

Talking to a private news channel, she claimed that the purpose of opposition parties to convene APC was only to put pressure on the government to get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), adding, opposition just making APC a fun for safeguarding their personal interests.

She said Imran Khan's government is not going to give any relaxation on corruption and actions against corrupt elements will be remain continue.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is an honest and hardworking leader and he will continue strict accountability, she said, adding, PM categorically said that the government will not bow down before blackmailingtactics.

She criticized that the Pakistan Peoples Party's Sindh government had turned the mega city of Karachi into ruins, and the Constituencies of the opposition parliamentarians are being especially targeted, adding Asif Ali Zardari should only focused it and work for the people in his own constituency.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Corruption APC National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) Pakistan Peoples Party All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

PM urges world to join hands in fight against Clim ..

17 seconds ago

Pakistan wins stay on enforcement of $6bln award o ..

18 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 18, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Bolster fragile world to emerge stronger, UN chief ..

10 hours ago

Prime Minister for end to patwari, corruption cult ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.