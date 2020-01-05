'Kashmir and Pakistan are inseparable': Farooq Hadir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :Terming Kashmiris as founder and protector of the ideology of Pakistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Sunday declared that Kashmir and Pakistan are inseparable.

He expressed these views at a central function in connection with Right to Self Determination Day (January 5th) under the aegis of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Cell at District Complex.

It was on January 5,1949 when the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) passed a resolution supporting the Kashmiris' right to decide their future by themselves through UN-sponsored plebiscite. The day is being marked by various activities including rallies, seminars and conferences to remind United Nations that it must implement its resolutions to settle the Kashmir dispute.

Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan symbolically exercised his fundamental right, which UNSC has promised to give Kashmiris and casted vote in favour of Pakistan. "No one can recognize the importance of Pakistan more than Kashmiris who are scarifying their lives, properties and even coming generations in love with the country", he stated while casting the vote.

He added that India, despite its worst atrocities and state terrorism, miserably failed to eliminate the eternal love for Pakistan from the hearts of Kashmiri people, said a press release.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan said 5th January is a day when Kashmiris on both sides of Cease Fire Line (CFL), the world over and Pakistan are observing the day with the hope that United Nation will implement its resolutions to the Kashmiris right to self determination. "Kashmiris all over the world are reminding UN Security Council to fulfill its pledge made with Kashmiris in 1949", he added.

He however, made it clear that Kashmiris themselves will decide their fate through plebiscite and their vote would only be in favor of Pakistan. "This is what our forefathers had decided even before the creation of Pakistan", the premier said.

The prime minister underlined the need of national unity to defeat the Indian expansionist designs in the region. "All political parties are free to carry their politics but must understand that Kashmir is a national issue, which requires consensus and unanimity", he added.

He appealed all political parties to set-aside their differences and raise voice for the oppressed Kashmiris. He stressed the need for constituting a forum comprising leadership of the Kashmiris and Hurriyat leaders to present the issue of Kashmir to the world.

The prime minister said India since 5th August last year has crossed all limits of barbarism subjecting Kashmiris women, children, youth and minors to worst torture. He assured that Kashmiris will fight shoulder to shoulder with Pak Army in case of any adventurism by India.

He pointed out that a conspiracy is being evolved to establish a government in exile but warned that AJK government is the lone legal and representative government of the state.

Raja Farooq Haider thanked political leadership of the state for expressing solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) and expressed resolve that time is not so far when the people of IOJK would see the dawn of freedom of their motherland.

Later, a rally led by the AJK PM was taken out from District complex towards Shaheed Afzal Guru chowk. Participants of the rally holding placards and banners in their hands chanted pro freedom and ant-Indian slogans.