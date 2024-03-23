Kashmir Council Europe Extends Pakistan Day Greetings
Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2024 | 06:10 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) The Belgium-based Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU) has extended congratulations to the entire Pakistani nation on Pakistan Day, celebrated on the 23rd of March.
In a statement issued on Saturday, KC (EU) Chairman Ali Raza Syed expressed that a strong and united Pakistan remains the beacon of hope for oppressed Kashmiris enduring Indian atrocities.
Syed emphasized the importance of Pakistani leadership and the nation collectively addressing the challenges facing the country.
He noted that the Resolution Day of Pakistan serves as a reminder to renew commitment to the nation's unity and prosperity, urging all political forces to collaborate in overcoming challenges.
Highlighting the longstanding Kashmir dispute stemming from the incomplete partition plan of the subcontinent, Syed underscored Pakistan's role as the advocate for Kashmiris globally.
He stressed that a strong Pakistan would effectively support Kashmiris, particularly in advocating for their right to self-determination on the international stage.
Syed expressed optimism for Pakistan's future, especially following the 2024 elections, envisioning a resolution to the country's problems and its subsequent political and economic strength.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Imad Wasim withdraws his retirement from cricket
Russia arrests 11 suspects as death toll of Moscow concert rises to 115
Punjab CM takes notice of young man’s tragic death due to Kite string
Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid Bin Salman honored with Nishan-e-Pakistan a ..
Former PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at 89
Armed forces, CJCSC, Services Chiefs congratulate nation on Pakistan Day
No compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty: President
Punjab govt reshuffles Six DIGs across province
Pakistan Day Military parade underway at Parade Avenue in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2024
PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in national selection
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Flag hoisting ceremony held at Quaid’s mausoleum24 seconds ago
-
AJK's lake-side Mirpur district celebrates Pakistan Day with zeal, fervor30 seconds ago
-
IIOJK HC quashes detention of four Kashmiris booked under draconian PSA34 seconds ago
-
Teachers perturbed as time scale notifications encounter delays37 seconds ago
-
Pakistan Day great importance in national history: BBISE Chairman41 seconds ago
-
Probe ordered into death of youth by wrong injection10 minutes ago
-
Prices of vegetables reduced significantly across Hazara division10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Day celebrated in KP with national zeal, enthusiasm11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Day celebrated at Civil Defense Office11 minutes ago
-
AIOU to establish its state-of-the-art campus in Mardan20 minutes ago
-
World Meteorological Day marked21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Day observed across northern Sindh21 minutes ago