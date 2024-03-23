Kashmir Council Europe extends Pakistan Day greetings

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) The Belgium-based Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU) has extended congratulations to the entire Pakistani nation on Pakistan Day, celebrated on the 23rd of March.

In a statement issued on Saturday, KC (EU) Chairman Ali Raza Syed expressed that a strong and united Pakistan remains the beacon of hope for oppressed Kashmiris enduring Indian atrocities.

Syed emphasized the importance of Pakistani leadership and the nation collectively addressing the challenges facing the country.

He noted that the Resolution Day of Pakistan serves as a reminder to renew commitment to the nation's unity and prosperity, urging all political forces to collaborate in overcoming challenges.

Highlighting the longstanding Kashmir dispute stemming from the incomplete partition plan of the subcontinent, Syed underscored Pakistan's role as the advocate for Kashmiris globally.

He stressed that a strong Pakistan would effectively support Kashmiris, particularly in advocating for their right to self-determination on the international stage.

Syed expressed optimism for Pakistan's future, especially following the 2024 elections, envisioning a resolution to the country's problems and its subsequent political and economic strength.

