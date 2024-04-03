Open Menu

Kashmir Gears Up For Celebration Of Eid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Kashmir gears up for celebration of Eid

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and around the world are gearing up to celebrate Eid ul Fitr in unison with Pakistan, tentatively scheduled for April 10 or 11 pending the sighting of the Shawwal moon.

Despite the challenges posed by the ongoing Kashmir conflict, preparations are underway to observe the religious festival with fervor and devotion.

In Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK), special Eid prayers will be held in mosques, Eidgahs, and open spaces across all ten districts, including major cities like Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, and Kotli.

The prayers will be accompanied by supplications for the stability, progress, and prosperity of Pakistan and AJK, as well as the liberation of all occupied Muslim lands, including Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

In Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), Kashmiri Muslims are steadfast in their commitment to the liberation struggle, despite facing increased incidents of state terrorism by Indian occupying forces.

Despite restrictions, Eid congregations are planned at prominent locations such as Dargah Hazrat Bal and the Central Jamia Mosque in Srinagar, along with other Eidgahs and mosques across cities like Baramulla, Kupwara, and Anantnag.

The unified celebration of Eid reflects the resilience and determination of Kashmiris in upholding their religious and cultural traditions, even in the face of adversity.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Jammu Srinagar Progress Muzaffarabad Mirpur Kotli Azad Jammu And Kashmir April Mosque Muslim All Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

PCB mulls overhaul amid potential job losses

PCB mulls overhaul amid potential job losses

1 hour ago
 SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case o ..

SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case on April 29: CJP Isa

2 hours ago
  Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening le ..

 Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening letters

2 hours ago
 realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price ..

Realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price Drop on realme C67

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024

7 hours ago
UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contribut ..

UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..

16 hours ago
 North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile

North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile

16 hours ago
 One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish sch ..

One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter

16 hours ago
 Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race

Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race

16 hours ago
 Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota see ..

Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge

16 hours ago
 Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killi ..

Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan