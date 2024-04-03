Kashmir gears up for celebration of Eid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and around the world are gearing up to celebrate Eid ul Fitr in unison with Pakistan, tentatively scheduled for April 10 or 11 pending the sighting of the Shawwal moon.

Despite the challenges posed by the ongoing Kashmir conflict, preparations are underway to observe the religious festival with fervor and devotion.

In Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK), special Eid prayers will be held in mosques, Eidgahs, and open spaces across all ten districts, including major cities like Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, and Kotli.

The prayers will be accompanied by supplications for the stability, progress, and prosperity of Pakistan and AJK, as well as the liberation of all occupied Muslim lands, including Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

In Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), Kashmiri Muslims are steadfast in their commitment to the liberation struggle, despite facing increased incidents of state terrorism by Indian occupying forces.

Despite restrictions, Eid congregations are planned at prominent locations such as Dargah Hazrat Bal and the Central Jamia Mosque in Srinagar, along with other Eidgahs and mosques across cities like Baramulla, Kupwara, and Anantnag.

The unified celebration of Eid reflects the resilience and determination of Kashmiris in upholding their religious and cultural traditions, even in the face of adversity.

APP/ahr/378