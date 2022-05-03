UrduPoint.com

Kashmiris Celebrate Eid Ul Fitr With Fabulous Religious Zeal And Fervor

Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2022 | 10:50 PM

Kashmiris celebrate Eid ul Fitr with fabulous religious zeal and fervor

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2022 ) : May 03 (APP):Kashmiri Muslims dwelling both sides of the line of control including AJK and Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir celebrated Eid ul Fitr on Tuesday - simultaneously with the celebration of the scheduled sanctified festival in Pakistan with traditional religious and devotion with the renewal of the resolve to continue acting upon and upholding the teachings of Islam.

The sacred event of the longest and hectic religious festivity of Muslim Ummah across the globe dawned in the State with special prayers in the mosques for the stability, integrity, unity and solidarity of the Muslim Ummah, progress and prosperity of Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir, early liberation of the Indian illegally occupied Muslim homelands including occupied Jammu & Kashmir and for the early success of the Kashmir liberation movement.

In Azad Jammu Kashmir, special Eid prayer congregations were held at all small and major cities and towns of all ten districts of the liberated territory including the state's metropolis Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Jhelum, Haveli, Kotli, Bhimbher, Bagh, Sudhanoti, Rawalakot and Neelam valley districts where the people will offer Eid prayer at the mosques, eid gahs and open places.

Ulema and Khateeb, in their Eid prayer summons, prayed for the upholding of islam, complete unity, integrity and solidarity of the Islamic world to successfully meet the challenges, facing the Muslim Ummah.

In Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir, the Kashmiri Muslims celebrated Eid ul Fitr amidst the rain of the bullets of Indian occupational troops with renewal of the pledge to continue the liberation struggle despite the stepped up state terrorism by the Indian occupying tyrannical forces against the innocent Kashmiris fighting to get the motherland freed from the clutches of the forcibly imposed Indian rule.

Indian troops abstracted the eid prayers congregations through oppressive means in various parts of the turbulent occupied valley. As a result of such oppressive means, majority of the Kashmiri Muslims could not attended the Eid prayer congregations in the bleeding valley of Kashmir, the report said.

Despite the restrictions, the valiant Kashmiri Muslims held eid prayer congregations at Hanka-e-Mualla Dargah Hazrat Bal and the Central Jamia mosque in Srinagar, says a report reaching here Tuesday from across the line of control.

Various freedom-loving Kashmiri leaders including the stalwarts of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) detained Chairmen Mir Waiz Umer Farooq in their respective Eid messages reiterated the determination of the people of occupied Jammu Kashmir about continuation of their ongoing struggle for liberation from the Indian bondage despite all odds, the report added.

app/ahr

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Hurriyat Conference Line Of Control EID Jammu Srinagar Progress Jhelum Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Mirpur Kotli Bagh Neelam Azad Jammu And Kashmir May Prayer Mosque Muslim Event All From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

14 hours ago
 Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

22 hours ago
 US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countr ..

US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countries Already Reopening Their Mi ..

22 hours ago
 Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housi ..

Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housing Initiatives Amid Rising Hom ..

22 hours ago
 West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in ..

West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in Agreement With Kiev - Scholz

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.