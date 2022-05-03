Kashmiris celebrate Eid ul Fitr with fabulous religious zeal and fervor

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2022 ) : May 03 (APP):Kashmiri Muslims dwelling both sides of the line of control including AJK and Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir celebrated Eid ul Fitr on Tuesday - simultaneously with the celebration of the scheduled sanctified festival in Pakistan with traditional religious and devotion with the renewal of the resolve to continue acting upon and upholding the teachings of Islam.

The sacred event of the longest and hectic religious festivity of Muslim Ummah across the globe dawned in the State with special prayers in the mosques for the stability, integrity, unity and solidarity of the Muslim Ummah, progress and prosperity of Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir, early liberation of the Indian illegally occupied Muslim homelands including occupied Jammu & Kashmir and for the early success of the Kashmir liberation movement.

In Azad Jammu Kashmir, special Eid prayer congregations were held at all small and major cities and towns of all ten districts of the liberated territory including the state's metropolis Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Jhelum, Haveli, Kotli, Bhimbher, Bagh, Sudhanoti, Rawalakot and Neelam valley districts where the people will offer Eid prayer at the mosques, eid gahs and open places.

Ulema and Khateeb, in their Eid prayer summons, prayed for the upholding of islam, complete unity, integrity and solidarity of the Islamic world to successfully meet the challenges, facing the Muslim Ummah.

In Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir, the Kashmiri Muslims celebrated Eid ul Fitr amidst the rain of the bullets of Indian occupational troops with renewal of the pledge to continue the liberation struggle despite the stepped up state terrorism by the Indian occupying tyrannical forces against the innocent Kashmiris fighting to get the motherland freed from the clutches of the forcibly imposed Indian rule.

Indian troops abstracted the eid prayers congregations through oppressive means in various parts of the turbulent occupied valley. As a result of such oppressive means, majority of the Kashmiri Muslims could not attended the Eid prayer congregations in the bleeding valley of Kashmir, the report said.

Despite the restrictions, the valiant Kashmiri Muslims held eid prayer congregations at Hanka-e-Mualla Dargah Hazrat Bal and the Central Jamia mosque in Srinagar, says a report reaching here Tuesday from across the line of control.

Various freedom-loving Kashmiri leaders including the stalwarts of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) detained Chairmen Mir Waiz Umer Farooq in their respective Eid messages reiterated the determination of the people of occupied Jammu Kashmir about continuation of their ongoing struggle for liberation from the Indian bondage despite all odds, the report added.

app/ahr