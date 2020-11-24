UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KCR To Run On Orangi Route After December 15; Commissioner Told

Umer Jamshaid 17 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 02:28 PM

KCR to run on Orangi route after December 15; Commissioner told

In connection with the revival of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR), the development work on 16km long track from City Station to Orangi was underway and the circular train would run on the Orangi route after December 15th

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :In connection with the revival of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR), the development work on 16km long track from City Station to Orangi was underway and the circular train would run on the Orangi route after December 15th.

It was revealed in a meeting chaired by Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani on Tuesday.

The Commissioner was briefed that the encroachments on 44km long track had been removed and the track was being repaired.

The meeting was informed that out of total 24 level crossings, flyovers and underpasses would be constructed on 11 level crossings. Eight underpasses and three flyovers would be constructed in collaboration with the FWO.

The meeting reviewed the pace of work on the project and decided that all concerned agencies would take measures on priority basis to ensure earliest completion of the project.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Secretary Transport Shariq Ahmed, Divisional Superintendent Railways Arshad Salam Khattak, Municipal Commissioner Syed Salahuddin, Project Director Amir Ali, Deputy Commissioners of Central, South and West Districts and officers of Mass Transit Authority Karachi Urban Transport Corporation and other officers.

The Commissioner was told that there would be Wazir Mansion, Lyari, Baldia, Manghopir and Orangi stations of KCR on the 14 km City Station to Orangi route.

The Commissioner was briefed that work was underway on a plan to install fencing on both sides of the circular railway track.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Baldia Lyari Orangi Amir Ali December All From FWO Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

UAE, UK join hands to boost trade ties, export cre ..

25 minutes ago

Afghan Government Remains Committed to Peace Talks ..

17 minutes ago

French Interior Minister Expects Report on Migrant ..

18 minutes ago

India Successfully Test-Launches Enhanced BrahMos ..

18 minutes ago

New York City's first Black mayor dies aged 93: US ..

18 minutes ago

Shanghai Cancels Hundreds of Flights Due to Local ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.