KCR to run on Orangi route after December 15; Commissioner told

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :In connection with the revival of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR), the development work on 16km long track from City Station to Orangi was underway and the circular train would run on the Orangi route after December 15th.

It was revealed in a meeting chaired by Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani on Tuesday.

The Commissioner was briefed that the encroachments on 44km long track had been removed and the track was being repaired.

The meeting was informed that out of total 24 level crossings, flyovers and underpasses would be constructed on 11 level crossings. Eight underpasses and three flyovers would be constructed in collaboration with the FWO.

The meeting reviewed the pace of work on the project and decided that all concerned agencies would take measures on priority basis to ensure earliest completion of the project.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Secretary Transport Shariq Ahmed, Divisional Superintendent Railways Arshad Salam Khattak, Municipal Commissioner Syed Salahuddin, Project Director Amir Ali, Deputy Commissioners of Central, South and West Districts and officers of Mass Transit Authority Karachi Urban Transport Corporation and other officers.

The Commissioner was told that there would be Wazir Mansion, Lyari, Baldia, Manghopir and Orangi stations of KCR on the 14 km City Station to Orangi route.

The Commissioner was briefed that work was underway on a plan to install fencing on both sides of the circular railway track.