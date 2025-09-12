Open Menu

KDA Board Approves Budget, Vows Strict Action Against Illegal Constructions

Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2025 | 12:20 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) The 8th meeting of the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) Board was held at the Commissioner Hazara Office conference room under the chairmanship of Jamil Ahmed.

The meeting was attended via Zoom by Member Provincial Assembly Muneer Hussain Lughmani, Chairman KDA Jamil Ahmed, Commissioner Hazara Fayyaz Ali Shah, Director General Shabbir Khan, and Board Member Lieutenant General (Retd.) Ayaz Rana.

Additional Secretary for Culture, Tourism and Archaeology Nawaz Khan, Board Member Raqeeb Khan, and Deputy Secretary Forests Shah Adnan also joined the session through Zoom.

Conservator of Forests Farhad Ali was present in person.

During the meeting, the authority’s current budget was thoroughly discussed and approved.

The participants reviewed various development projects aimed at promoting tourism and providing better facilities to tourists in the Kaghan Valley.

The board resolved to take all possible measures to preserve the valley’s natural beauty and keep its environment free from pollution. It was also decided to continue strict legal action against those carrying out constructions without obtaining the required NOC.

