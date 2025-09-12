DC Urges Society To Play Role For Protecting Girls From HPV
Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2025 | 11:10 AM
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Rasheed Masood Khan has said parents, teachers, and people from all walks of life must play their due role in protecting girls from Cervical Cancer (HPV).
He is addressing an awareness program on the upcoming vaccination campaign for girls aged 9 to 14 years. The campaign will be held from September 15 to 27, at the Commissioner Committee Hall.
Member Provincial Assembly Hari Ram Kishori Lal and Mayor Abdul Rauf Ghauri were present on the occasion.
The deputy commissioner said that the Health Department, Government of Sindh, had devised a comprehensive
vaccination drive across the province to safeguard young girls against this dangerous virus, adding that its success was a collective responsibility of the entire society.
Earlier, District Health Officer, Dr. Sandeep Kumar, and Secretary District Steering Committee on HPV, Dr. Naraiyan Das, informed that a target had been set to vaccinate 124,562 girls from government and private schools across the district.
For this purpose, 118 vaccination teams had been constituted, including 7 mobile teams, 96 outreach teams, and 15 fixed sites.
They emphasized that the active participation of all stakeholders—including the district administration, civil society, religious scholars, and parents—was vital for achieving the campaign’s objectives.
The event was also attended by Additional Commissioner-II Subhash Chander, Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Faisal Ali Soomro, Deputy Mayor Sumaira Baloch, MS Civil Hospital Dr. Pir Ghulam Mohiuddin Shah Jilani, District Polio Control Program Focal Person Dr. Rajesh Kumar, Communication Officer Munir Abro, Director Private Institutions Abdul Hadi Daudpota, President All Private Schools Management Association Faisal Khanzai, Maulana Hafeez-ur-Rehman Faiz, Mufti Sharif Saeedi, WHO Area Coordinator Dr. Alam Azad, along with officers of relevant departments.
The participants assured their full support in making the cervical cancer vaccination campaign a success.
