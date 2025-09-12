1,025 inspections, Rs13m fines, 992kg meat destroyed: IFA pushes cashless system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Deputy Director Operations of Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) on Friday said that the authority carried out over a thousand inspections, sealed 83 outlets, fined 81 restaurants more than Rs13 million, and destroyed nearly a ton of unsafe meat in the past month.

Talking to APP, she announced that Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) has linked the reopening of sealed marts with the implementation of cashless payments.

The decision was announced during a review meeting chaired by Director IFA Irfan Nawaz Memon. Senior officials, including Deputy Director Operations Dr. Tahira Siddique, Deputy Director Administration, and Assistant Deputy Commissioner East, attended the session.

According to the decision, any mart closed due to violations will remain sealed until a cashless system is installed. Officials said the move aims to expand digital payments in large marts of the Federal capital, ensuring greater transparency in retail operations.

The session also reviewed the authority’s performance over the past month. Dr. Tahira Siddique presented a detailed briefing on inspections, fines, closures, licensing, and confiscations.

During the month, IFA teams inspected 1,025 restaurants and food outlets across Islamabad. Out of these, 81 outlets were fined a combined amount of more than Rs13 million for substandard food quality. In addition, 83 restaurants found preparing harmful food were sealed on the spot.

The authority also addressed complaints filed by the public. Thirty citizen complaints were acted upon immediately, with enforcement teams visiting the reported locations to verify violations and take necessary action.

Licensing remained another area of focus. A total of 359 restaurants and shops were issued licenses within a month, as part of efforts to regularize food businesses and ensure compliance with hygiene standards.

The crackdown extended to confiscation and safe disposal of hazardous food items. Nearly 992 kilograms of unfit meat was seized and destroyed during inspections.

In addition, 262 liters of contaminated beverages and 120 liters of expired food products were removed from circulation. IFA teams also disposed of 1,814 liters of dairy items deemed unsafe for consumption.

Director Irfan Nawaz Memon instructed officials to further speed up the licensing process so that more outlets come under regulation. He stressed that there should be no compromise on public health and that strict measures must continue against those selling unsafe food.

He also directed teams to act without delay on citizen reports, noting that community involvement is essential for ensuring food safety. “Wherever violations are reported, immediate enforcement must follow,” the director said during the session.

Officials explained that the authority’s strategy is twofold: strengthening food safety enforcement while modernizing business practices. The introduction of a cashless system in marts is meant to ensure better accountability, while frequent inspections are being used to maintain hygiene standards.

The decision to connect the reopening of sealed marts with the adoption of cashless payments marks a new step in IFA’s policy. By requiring digital transactions, the authority hopes to increase financial transparency and reduce chances of irregularities in sales. Officials said this measure will gradually expand across major marts in the city.

The Food Authority further encouraged citizens to remain active in pointing out violations. The commitment to address complaints on priority, as demonstrated by the 30 actions taken last month, is expected to strengthen public trust in the authority’s enforcement role.

Officials concluded the meeting by reaffirming that inspections, licensing drives, and enforcement actions will continue without interruption. Businesses were reminded that compliance with hygiene rules and licensing requirements is mandatory, while the introduction of cashless systems will now be enforced at large marts as a condition for reopening after violations.

APP/395