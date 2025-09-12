Three Killed In Bus-car Collision
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2025 | 12:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Three men were killed in a collision between a passenger bus and car on Sargodha-Khushab road here on Friday.
According to police, the passenger bus was moving towards Mianwali when it hit the car,coming from opposite direction.Consequently, three car riders -- Muhammad Farooq (35), Osama Khan (23) and Mohsin Ali (22) suffered multiple injuries and died on the spot.
Police concerned started investigation.
