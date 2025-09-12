Open Menu

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Pays Tribute To War Hero Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed

Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2025 | 12:20 PM

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to war hero Major Aziz Bhatti shaheed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has paid a heartfelt tribute to Pakistan’s legendary war hero, Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed, lauding his unmatched bravery and lifelong dedication to the nation.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Naqvi described Major Bhatti as “Lahore’s Lion” whose courage and sacrifice turned the enemy’s nefarious designs into dust. “Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed’s courage and bravery crushed the evil ambitions of a cunning enemy,” he said, adding that the martyred officer’s heroic stand continues to inspire generations.

“Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed wrote, with his own blood, a story of loyalty that has been etched forever in the pages of history,” Naqvi remarked.

He emphasized that the entire nation salutes the fallen hero, who has achieved immortality through his supreme sacrifice.

The minister recalled that Major Bhatti stood as “an iron wall” during the enemy’s assault on Lahore, inscribing a new chapter of valor in the city’s skies. “His fearless resistance and unparalleled courage remain a timeless lesson for any aggressor,” he said.

Naqvi concluded by stating that Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed’s unwavering faith, loyalty, and determination set an example that will be remembered for as long as the world exists.

