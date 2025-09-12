PR Minister Pays Tribute To Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed On 60th Death Anniversary
Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2025 | 12:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) On the 60th death anniversary of Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed, Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi paid tribute to the 1965 war hero, praising his unmatched courage and sacrifice in defending Pakistan. Calling him the "Lion of Lahore," Abbasi said Major Aziz thwarted the enemy's plans and remains an inspiration for today’s soldiers.
Abbasi further noted that the legacy of valor written by Major Aziz in his own blood was carried forward by Major Adnan through his own acts of gallantry. “From Major Aziz to Major Adnan, our valiant soldiers have always stood firm in defending the country,” he emphasized.
The minister said that the soldiers of the Pakistan Army have safeguarded the nation by laying down their lives. “The sacrifices of the martyrs are the true story of Pakistan,” he remarked.
