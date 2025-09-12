ITP Issues diversion plan on expressway due to rawat T-Cross construction

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on Friday announced that from 11:00 a.m. to 01:00 p.m. traffic on the Expressway will remain closed from Kak Pul to Rawat T-Cross due to ongoing construction work.

An official told APP that traffic coming from Lahore/Rawat towards Islamabad can use alternative entry routes via Rawalpindi.

For traffic moving from Islamabad to Lahore/Rawat, commuters are advised to take the left turn from Kak Pul towards Kahuta Road, then proceed from Chakiyan to GT Road.

He added traffic flow will likely remain slow due to diversions. ITP officers will be deployed at various points to guide commuters and minimize inconvenience.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (retd) Hamzah Humayun urged citizens to keep a margin of 20 minutes in their travel plans and to contact the ITP Helpline 1915 or follow official social media platforms for real-time traffic updates.

