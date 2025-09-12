Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) A special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) in Taxila has sentenced nine years imprisonment to an accused involved in a drug peddling case.

The accused, namely Wajid Ali was arrested by Wah Saddar Police in August 2023, in the case registered after the recovery of 1.60 kilograms of hashish from his custody.

The judge, after hearing the arguments of defense and prosecution counsels, announced the verdict that the convicted was found guilty of selling drugs, subsequently awarded 9-year imprisonment and a fine worth Rs 80 thousand.

During the proceedings, the public prosecutor for the state argued that the accused was caught red-handed while smuggling the contraband, and the evidence on record fully connected him with the commission of the offence.

He maintained that the accused was charged with a heinous offence and he did not deserve any leniency.

APP/ajq/378