KUST Donates Medicines To Healthcare Center
Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2025 | 12:10 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST), Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Syed Zafar Ilyas, on Friday, handed over the donated medicines to the Healthcare Center’s Physician, Dr. Syed Ahmed Ali Shah.
These medicines have been donated by various pharmaceutical companies for the students and employees.
The medicines provided on this occasion include anti-vomiting medicines, anti-diarrheals, antibiotics, painkillers and antacids, among others.
Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Syed Zafar Ilyas appreciated the efforts of Dr. Noman Rahim Khan, Associate Professor, Pharmacy/Chairman DPT, and said that his hard work had made it possible to provide a large quantity of medicines, which would be provided free of cost to the students and employees.
He stressed that such efforts should continue regularly so that the students of the university could get
maximum facilities at their doorsteps.
On this occasion, the Dean of the Faculty of Chemical and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Dr. Ijaz Ahmed, and Dr. Fawad Ali, Chairman, Department of Emergency Care Technology, were also present. Vice Chancellor, Prof.
Dr. Syed Zafar Ilyas further directed that the details of the heads of the companies donating the medicines be provided so that formal letters of thanks could be sent to them.
APP/azq/378
