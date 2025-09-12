President expresses solidarity with flood-hit South Punjab people, assures support

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday expressed deep sympathy and heartfelt solidarity with the people of South Punjab who have been severely affected by the recent floods.

The president, in a statement, acknowledged the immense hardships faced by thousands who have been displaced from their homes and whose livelihoods have been gravely impacted by the natural calamity.

He assured the nation that the government stands resolutely beside the flood-affected communities during this critical time.

The president said that rescue, relief, and rehabilitation operations were diligently underway in close coordination with the provincial authorities, the armed forces, and humanitarian organisations to provide essential assistance to those in need.

Considering the extensive damage to agriculture and livestock, the government, responding to the request of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has declared agricultural emergency in the country. This crucial step aims to protect farmers, safeguard food security, and ensure the swift recovery of the agricultural sector, he added.

President Zardari called upon citizens to remain united, vigilant, and supportive of the ongoing relief efforts and expressed the confidence that the government would continue to deploy all necessary resources to address both the immediate needs and the long-term rehabilitation of the affected areas.