President Expresses Solidarity With Flood-hit South Punjab People, Assures Support
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2025 | 11:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday expressed deep sympathy and heartfelt solidarity with the people of South Punjab who have been severely affected by the recent floods.
The president, in a statement, acknowledged the immense hardships faced by thousands who have been displaced from their homes and whose livelihoods have been gravely impacted by the natural calamity.
He assured the nation that the government stands resolutely beside the flood-affected communities during this critical time.
The president said that rescue, relief, and rehabilitation operations were diligently underway in close coordination with the provincial authorities, the armed forces, and humanitarian organisations to provide essential assistance to those in need.
Considering the extensive damage to agriculture and livestock, the government, responding to the request of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has declared agricultural emergency in the country. This crucial step aims to protect farmers, safeguard food security, and ensure the swift recovery of the agricultural sector, he added.
President Zardari called upon citizens to remain united, vigilant, and supportive of the ongoing relief efforts and expressed the confidence that the government would continue to deploy all necessary resources to address both the immediate needs and the long-term rehabilitation of the affected areas.
Recent Stories
Australian research highlights lifestyle role in reducing dementia, Alzheimer’ ..
UAE and French Presidents hold phone call to discuss bilateral relations, region ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2025
Sharjah Institute for Heritage discusses cultural cooperation with Finland
UN Security Council stresses support, solidarity for Qatar
GCC-Russia ministerial meeting strongly condemns Israeli aggression on Qatar
First ever EU-Egypt summit to take place in Brussels on October 22
Qatar to host emergency Arab-Islamic Summit on September 14-15 to discuss Israel ..
IGCF: Sharjah’s DGR steers global dialogue on strategic communication for glob ..
UAE delegation visits Kurdistan Region of Iraq to discuss strengthening joint co ..
UAE participates in workshop to develop GCC anti-money laundering strategy
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President expresses solidarity with flood-hit South Punjab people, assures support3 minutes ago
-
President Zardari departs for 10-day China visit13 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison33 minutes ago
-
1,025 inspections, Rs13m fines, 992kg meat destroyed: IFA pushes cashless system33 minutes ago
-
ITP Issues diversion plan on expressway due to rawat T-Cross construction33 minutes ago
-
DC urges society to play role for protecting girls from HPV33 minutes ago
-
PM commends Aziz Bhatti's valour, courage, on his martyrdom anniversary33 minutes ago
-
Armed Forces commemorate 60th martyrdom anniversary of Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed43 minutes ago
-
Pediatrician stresses need for screen time limits to shield Kids from health & cyber risks1 hour ago
-
Empowering families for HPV vaccination essential to protect daughters & secure their future: Expert ..2 hours ago
-
Representatives from IIOJK appeal to UNHRC for global solidarity against ongoing Indian military cra ..2 hours ago
-
One injured in Multan traffic accident11 hours ago