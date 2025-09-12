Open Menu

President Expresses Solidarity With Flood-hit South Punjab People, Assures Support

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2025 | 11:40 AM

President expresses solidarity with flood-hit South Punjab people, assures support

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday expressed deep sympathy and heartfelt solidarity with the people of South Punjab who have been severely affected by the recent floods.

The president, in a statement, acknowledged the immense hardships faced by thousands who have been displaced from their homes and whose livelihoods have been gravely impacted by the natural calamity.

He assured the nation that the government stands resolutely beside the flood-affected communities during this critical time.

The president said that rescue, relief, and rehabilitation operations were diligently underway in close coordination with the provincial authorities, the armed forces, and humanitarian organisations to provide essential assistance to those in need.

Considering the extensive damage to agriculture and livestock, the government, responding to the request of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has declared agricultural emergency in the country. This crucial step aims to protect farmers, safeguard food security, and ensure the swift recovery of the agricultural sector, he added.

President Zardari called upon citizens to remain united, vigilant, and supportive of the ongoing relief efforts and expressed the confidence that the government would continue to deploy all necessary resources to address both the immediate needs and the long-term rehabilitation of the affected areas.

Recent Stories

Australian research highlights lifestyle role in r ..

Australian research highlights lifestyle role in reducing dementia, Alzheimer’ ..

28 minutes ago
 UAE and French Presidents hold phone call to discu ..

UAE and French Presidents hold phone call to discuss bilateral relations, region ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2025

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Institute for Heritage discusses cultural ..

Sharjah Institute for Heritage discusses cultural cooperation with Finland

9 hours ago
 UN Security Council stresses support, solidarity f ..

UN Security Council stresses support, solidarity for Qatar

9 hours ago
GCC-Russia ministerial meeting strongly condemns I ..

GCC-Russia ministerial meeting strongly condemns Israeli aggression on Qatar

10 hours ago
 First ever EU-Egypt summit to take place in Brusse ..

First ever EU-Egypt summit to take place in Brussels on October 22

10 hours ago
 Qatar to host emergency Arab-Islamic Summit on Sep ..

Qatar to host emergency Arab-Islamic Summit on September 14-15 to discuss Israel ..

10 hours ago
 IGCF: Sharjah’s DGR steers global dialogue on st ..

IGCF: Sharjah’s DGR steers global dialogue on strategic communication for glob ..

10 hours ago
 UAE delegation visits Kurdistan Region of Iraq to ..

UAE delegation visits Kurdistan Region of Iraq to discuss strengthening joint co ..

10 hours ago
 UAE participates in workshop to develop GCC anti-m ..

UAE participates in workshop to develop GCC anti-money laundering strategy

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan