President Zardari Departs For 10-day China Visit
September 12, 2025
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday departed here for China for a 10 day visit from September 12-21, on the invitation of the Chinese government.
During the visit, the president will visit different cities of China including Chengdu, Shanghai and Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and hold meetings with the provincial leadership, the president's spokesman said in a statement.
The discussions will encompass Pakistan-China bilateral relations, with a particular focus on economic and trade cooperation, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and future connectivity initiatives.
The two sides will also exchange views on bilateral cooperation at multilateral fora.
The visit underscores the tradition of high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China, besides reaffirming mutual support on the issues of core interests, advance economic and trade cooperation including CPEC, and to highlight their joint commitment to regional peace, development and stability.
