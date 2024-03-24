Open Menu

KFM Extends Condolences To Russia Over Devastating Terror Attack

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2024 | 10:50 PM

KFM extends condolences to Russia over devastating terror attack

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) The Kashmir Freedom Movement on Sunday conveyed heartfelt condolences to the Russian Federation following the tragic terror attack at Moscow's Crocus City Hall.

Engr Afzal Ziai, President of KFM, expressed deep sorrow on behalf of the people of Jammu and Kashmir State, condemning the act of violence in the strongest terms and emphasizing solidarity with the families of the victims.

In a media statement, the organization reaffirmed its commitment to opposing terrorism and violence, while emphasizing the importance of unity and advocating for a world characterized by understanding, peace, and freedom.

APP/ahr/378

