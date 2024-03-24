KFM Extends Condolences To Russia Over Devastating Terror Attack
Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2024 | 10:50 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) The Kashmir Freedom Movement on Sunday conveyed heartfelt condolences to the Russian Federation following the tragic terror attack at Moscow's Crocus City Hall.
Engr Afzal Ziai, President of KFM, expressed deep sorrow on behalf of the people of Jammu and Kashmir State, condemning the act of violence in the strongest terms and emphasizing solidarity with the families of the victims.
In a media statement, the organization reaffirmed its commitment to opposing terrorism and violence, while emphasizing the importance of unity and advocating for a world characterized by understanding, peace, and freedom.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar
Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm
Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..
SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..
Kite flying strictly banned, says DC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Anti-polio drive to start in Larkana district from Monday6 seconds ago
-
Seminar held to mark world TB day9 seconds ago
-
Meeting discusses reforms in Punjab Land Records Authority14 seconds ago
-
Global seminar criticizes UN's failure in establishing peace, resolving disputes19 seconds ago
-
Kashmiri Rights activist urges UN Secretary-General to support recognition of Kashmiris' rights over ..22 seconds ago
-
President confers military awards upon officers of Pakistan Armed Forces10 minutes ago
-
Crackdown drug peddling leads to arrest three suspects, recovery contraband10 minutes ago
-
AC checks prices of essential commodities10 minutes ago
-
Vice Chancellor AIOU pays tribute during visit to Kohat University10 minutes ago
-
Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto be recognized as martyr, hero of democracy: Khuhro10 minutes ago
-
District Administration Kohat takes action to ensure relief during Ramadan10 minutes ago
-
Qaiser Shaikh for developing world-class industrial zone at Port Qasim to attract investment10 minutes ago