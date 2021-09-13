UrduPoint.com

Khairpur Police Sized Hashish From Truck At National Highway

Mon 13th September 2021

Khairpur Police sized hashish from truck at National Highway

The Khairpur Police seized large amount of hashish from a truck during a search operation at the National Highway near Ranipur in district Khairpur on late night Sunday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :The Khairpur Police seized large amount of hashish from a truck during a search operation at the National Highway near Ranipur in district Khairpur on late night Sunday.

According to the police, a police team intercepted the truck during a search operation on the National Highway near Ranipur, in which they found boxes filled with hashish which were being smuggled from Balochistan to Karachi.

The police further said they arrested the driver of the truck, identified as Kala Khan Pathan, who hailed from Sukkur. Meanwhile, the police department announced cash rewards and certificates for the personnel who carried out the operation.

