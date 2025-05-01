Unsung Nation Builders: Honouring Pakistan’s First Generation Of Labourers
Faizan Hashmi Published May 01, 2025 | 01:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) When Pakistan emerged on the world map in August 1947, it was a land of great hopes but scarce resources. The country had no proper infrastructure, limited industry, few homes — and millions of refugees in urgent need of shelter. It was a time of crisis, but also of resilience. And in those trying days, it was the country’s labourers who stepped forward — building a new nation with their bare hands, sweat, and silent sacrifice.
From the very beginning, these unsung heroes took on the most demanding tasks without seeking recognition or reward. They repaired railway lines, transported refugees, worked in under-equipped factories, constructed roads and schools, and helped establish camps for the displaced. Their tireless efforts formed the backbone of Pakistan’s survival during its most fragile years.
“The labourers were not just workers — they were true nation builders,” said Naeem Iqbal Naeem, Chairman of the Young Pakistanis Organisation. “They worked day and night, often without proper tools or timely wages. Their only focus was to see Pakistan stand on its feet.”
He was speaking at a ceremony honouring the labourers of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU), held at the Sociology Department.
Recalling the critical role of the railways in the early days of Independence, Naeem said trains were lifelines — ferrying thousands across borders into Pakistan. It was a risky, emotionally charged mission. Yet railway workers — engine drivers, guards, and trackmen — stayed on duty for days without sleep to ensure the safe arrival of migrants and the continued flow of essential supplies.
Factories, too, became battlegrounds of endurance. In cities like Karachi, Lahore, and Faisalabad, labourers kept production running despite severe shortages of raw materials and electricity. Working in stifling heat and without basic safety gear, they processed textiles, wheat, and leather to meet the basic needs of the growing population.
“The sacrifices of these labourers are beyond imagination,” said Zahida Hameed, Chairperson of the Society for Special Persons. “They laid the first bricks of schools, hospitals, and homes — while battling poverty themselves.
Their service is a proud chapter in our national history.”
The arrival of millions of migrants posed one of Pakistan’s greatest post-Independence challenges. Labourers played a central role in setting up temporary camps, installing water pipelines, building toilets, and cooking facilities — often volunteering without pay, simply because their fellow citizens needed them.
In construction, they made Pakistan rise — brick by brick. Government offices, police stations, colleges, and later the new capital city, Islamabad, were all built on the strength of their shoulders. “They worked in extreme heat, often barefoot, mixing cement, carrying stones, and shaping the very foundation of the state,” Naeem said.
At Karachi Port — Pakistan’s main gateway to the world — labourers proved indispensable. With minimal equipment, they loaded and unloaded goods, sustained food supply chains, and facilitated Pakistan’s first exports.
As Pakistan slowly developed, labourers began organising. Small unions emerged, advocating for fair wages and better working conditions. Their peaceful demands eventually led to labour reforms in the 1950s — including weekly holidays and minimum wage legislation.
These workers were more than economic contributors — they were active citizens. From flood relief to health campaigns, they continued serving the nation in every possible way, Naeem noted.
Today, as we mark Labour Day on May 1, the stories of these early labourers risk being forgotten. “The youth of today should learn about these real heroes,” said Naeem Iqbal Naeem. “Our schools should teach children about the railway worker, the factory hand, the road builder — all of whom played a role in creating Pakistan.”
Zahida Hameed agreed, adding, “Their labour was not just physical — it was a powerful message of unity, sacrifice, and hope.”
Pakistan’s soaring skylines, sprawling highways, and thriving industries are built on the backs of those who laboured without rest, recognition, or complaint. They may be absent from history books, but they deserve an eternal place in the heart of the nation.
