Open Menu

ANF Arrests 8 Smugglers With 76 Kg Of Drugs Worth Rs 48.3 Mln

Umer Jamshaid Published May 01, 2025 | 01:10 PM

ANF arrests 8 smugglers with 76 kg of drugs worth Rs 48.3 mln

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting nine operations across the country, recovered as many as 76 kg of drugs worth more than Rs 48.3 million and arrested eight suspects, including two women, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Thursday.

He informed that 26 grams of weed were recovered from a parcel sent from the UK at a courier office located in Chaklala, Rawalpindi.

As many as 2 kg of heroin, 3.6 kg of hashish and 1.6 kg of ice were recovered from the bags of two women near the motorway in Islamabad.

In another operation,1 kg and 200 grams of hashish were recovered from the possession of an accused in Karachi Company, Islamabad.

Similarly,100 grams of heroin and 560 grams of ice were recovered from a parcel being sent to Australia at a courier office located in Aabpara Market, Islamabad.

As many as 500 grams of ice were recovered from a vehicle near the Burhan Motorway Interchange, Attock, and the accused was arrested.

36 grams of cocaine were recovered from a parcel being sent to Karachi at the cargo office in Multan.

As much as 7 kilograms of ice were recovered from the possession of 3 suspects riding on a motorcycle in the Bhedian Kalan area of Kasur.

During another operation,250 grams of hashish and 200 grams of ice were recovered from the possession of a suspect in Sambrial, Sialkot.

As many as 43.2 kilograms of hashish and 15.8 kilograms of heroin hidden for smuggling were recovered in Darra Goth, an uninhabited area of Lasbela.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act, and an investigation has been initiated.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2025

5 hours ago
 Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at GETEX 2025 Expo i ..

Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at GETEX 2025 Expo in Dubai

13 hours ago
 Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for ..

Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General ..

13 hours ago
 Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for ..

Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General ..

13 hours ago
 Education systems must evolve to nurture creativit ..

Education systems must evolve to nurture creativity in the age of AI

13 hours ago
Children weigh in the pros and cons of social medi ..

Children weigh in the pros and cons of social media in a fun debate at SCRF 2025

13 hours ago
 Majid Zakery inspires young artists at SCRF 2025 w ..

Majid Zakery inspires young artists at SCRF 2025 with masterclass on illustratio ..

13 hours ago
 Young designers stitch their dreams at SCRF 2025

Young designers stitch their dreams at SCRF 2025

13 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler opens 3rd annual edition of Sharjah ..

Sharjah Ruler opens 3rd annual edition of Sharjah Animation Conference

13 hours ago
 Pakistan warns of strong response to Indian escala ..

Pakistan warns of strong response to Indian escalation as forces on alert

13 hours ago
 Government prioritizes Kashmir freedom movement: A ..

Government prioritizes Kashmir freedom movement: Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minist ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan