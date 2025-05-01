ANF Arrests 8 Smugglers With 76 Kg Of Drugs Worth Rs 48.3 Mln
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting nine operations across the country, recovered as many as 76 kg of drugs worth more than Rs 48.3 million and arrested eight suspects, including two women, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Thursday.
He informed that 26 grams of weed were recovered from a parcel sent from the UK at a courier office located in Chaklala, Rawalpindi.
As many as 2 kg of heroin, 3.6 kg of hashish and 1.6 kg of ice were recovered from the bags of two women near the motorway in Islamabad.
In another operation,1 kg and 200 grams of hashish were recovered from the possession of an accused in Karachi Company, Islamabad.
Similarly,100 grams of heroin and 560 grams of ice were recovered from a parcel being sent to Australia at a courier office located in Aabpara Market, Islamabad.
As many as 500 grams of ice were recovered from a vehicle near the Burhan Motorway Interchange, Attock, and the accused was arrested.
36 grams of cocaine were recovered from a parcel being sent to Karachi at the cargo office in Multan.
As much as 7 kilograms of ice were recovered from the possession of 3 suspects riding on a motorcycle in the Bhedian Kalan area of Kasur.
During another operation,250 grams of hashish and 200 grams of ice were recovered from the possession of a suspect in Sambrial, Sialkot.
As many as 43.2 kilograms of hashish and 15.8 kilograms of heroin hidden for smuggling were recovered in Darra Goth, an uninhabited area of Lasbela.
Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act, and an investigation has been initiated.
