Khawaja Asif Offers Eid Prayers In Sialkot
Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2024 | 01:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated with devotion and religious fervour in the district.
Eid prayers were offered at different mosques and open places in the city and other parts of the district.
On this occasion, strict security measures were adopted by the district administration for maintaining law and order in the district.
The Ulema, while addressing Eid-ul-Fitr congregations, stressed people to live their lives in accordance
with the teachings of islam.
In Sialkot, Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif offered Eid prayers at Sialkot Cantt in his
constituency. Special prayers were also offered for the country's development, stability and peace.
After Eid prayer, Khawaja Asif also met with people and exchanged Eid greetings.
Recent Stories
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique
Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups
Italy considers stricter penalties for AI-related crimes
Malaysia Calls on Meta and TikTok to Enhance Platform Monitoring
S.Africa's ex-president Zuma wins court bid to run in May election
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Economy improving owing to govt’s prudent policies: Attaullah Tarar3 minutes ago
-
Water sprinkled around Abdullah Pur-Jhumra Road Flyover project site13 minutes ago
-
CM extends Eid greetings23 minutes ago
-
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal31 minutes ago
-
Mayor Karachi greets people on Eid-ul-Fitr43 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor, Mayor offer Eid prayer at Gulshan-e-Jinnah1 hour ago
-
Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated in KP with religious fervor1 hour ago
-
DC review cleanliness operation at Liberty2 hours ago
-
Bilawal offers Eid prayers in Garhi Khuda Bux2 hours ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari offers Eid Prayer in Nawabshah2 hours ago
-
Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated in Faisalabad3 hours ago
-
RPO, DC, CPO offer Eid in Police Lines3 hours ago