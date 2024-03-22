Open Menu

Khawaja Asif Visits Ministry Of Defence Production

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2024 | 05:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Minister for Defence Production Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday visited Ministry of Defence Production.

On arrival, the Minister was received by Secretary Defence Prodcution Lieutenant General (R) Muhammad Chiragh Haider and was introduced to the key appointment holders of the Ministry, a news release said.

The Minister was given an introductory briefing regarding the Ministry’s executive departments and organizational structure.

The briefing was attended by senior officers of the Ministry of Defence Production.

The Defence Production Minister appreciated the performance and contribution of the defence industrial sector and its due role in modernizing the defence capabilities of Pakistan.

He also appreciated the contribution of the defence industry in the social sector.

The Minister later as a special mark, lauded Defence industry’s role in earning much required foreign exchange.

Moreover, speaking on the occasion, the Federal Minister also impressed upon the fact that the government is keen to provide maximum support towards the progress of the defence production industry of Pakistan.

