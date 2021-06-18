UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Khidmat ' Programme Intensified In Sargodha: DC

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 05:30 PM

'Khidmat ' programme intensified in Sargodha: DC

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Naila Baqir Friday said that services provision under the "Khidmat Apki Dehleez Par" programme have been intensified in the district to clean and beautify government buildings as well as parks, intersections and green-belts in all areas of the district.

Talking to the media, she said that the municipal committees and tehsil councils had also been continuing their activities as per schedule to enhance environmental beauty by cleaning and renovating parks and greenbelts in urban areas of Sargodha.

The DC said that the district administration was monitoring the activities being conducted under Khidmat Apki Dehleez Par to ensure that there was no delay in solving people's problems and all targets were being achieved well in time.

The DC said that people should play their role in making the government campaign a success by proving that they were responsible citizens.

Related Topics

Sargodha Media All Government

Recent Stories

Nimra Khan says Nawaz Sharif is her favorite polit ..

22 minutes ago

UVAS initiates Vets’ continued professional deve ..

36 minutes ago

Heavy rain places racing at Royal Ascot in balance ..

8 minutes ago

Four held with narcotics in sialkot

9 minutes ago

Canada's CPI continues rising in May

9 minutes ago

Roaring success at Euros for 'psychic' Thai lion

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.