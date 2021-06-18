'Khidmat ' programme intensified in Sargodha: DC

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Naila Baqir Friday said that services provision under the "Khidmat Apki Dehleez Par" programme have been intensified in the district to clean and beautify government buildings as well as parks, intersections and green-belts in all areas of the district.

Talking to the media, she said that the municipal committees and tehsil councils had also been continuing their activities as per schedule to enhance environmental beauty by cleaning and renovating parks and greenbelts in urban areas of Sargodha.

The DC said that the district administration was monitoring the activities being conducted under Khidmat Apki Dehleez Par to ensure that there was no delay in solving people's problems and all targets were being achieved well in time.

The DC said that people should play their role in making the government campaign a success by proving that they were responsible citizens.