Khunjerab Pass Will Remain Open Till 16th January

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 06, 2024 | 12:09 PM

Khunjerab Pass, connecting Gilgit Baltistan to China's autonomous region of Xinjiang, serves as the highest paved international border, linking both countries.

GILGIT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 6th, 2024) The Khunjerab Pass will remain open till 16th of this month to facilitate trade between Pakistan and China.

The Pass remains closed from November to March due to extreme cold weather conditions.

However, it was temporarily opened this week to facilitate trade.

