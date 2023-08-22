Open Menu

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali Orders For Emergency Measures To Rescue Children

Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2023 | 08:45 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali Tuesday directed the Chief Secretary and Commissioner Hazara Division for taking emergency measures for the rescue of the children trapped in a chairlift at Batagram

The governor in his directive said all available resources should be used for the safe evacuation of the children.

Senator Abdul Ghafoor Haideri also telephoned the governor and inquired about the health of trapped children, besides rescue efforts.

The governor said all the relevant organizations and district administration were jointly taking part in the rescue operation. A helicopter was also being used for the purpose.

The elders of Batagram thanked the governor for promptly initiating of the rescue operation.

The governor expressed the hope that the rescue operation would be completed soon.

