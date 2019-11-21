'Kissan Platforms' to be set up in Punjab cities

Punjab government has chalked out a comprehensive plan to set up model agriculture markets in the province with an estimated cost of Rs 21.27 billion with the objective to weed out the role of middle man

Sources in Agriculture department told APP on Wednesday that model markets would set up to facilitate growers so that they could sell their agricultural products without paying market fee and commission.

Kissan Platforms would be set up in Sialkot, Lahore, Multan, Gujrat, Sargodha, DG Khan, Jhelum, Chakwal, Kasur, Mianwali, Sadiqabad, Toba Tek Singh, Sheikhupura, Rajanpur, RahimYar Khan and Gujranwala etc.

Sources further said that farmers engaged in tunnel farming could also avail the facility for selling their products in model markets. Work on the plan would soon be initiated in Punjab, sources added.