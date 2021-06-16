UrduPoint.com
KJP Partners With PepsiCo To Offer Graduates Internship

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 08:08 PM

KJP partners with PepsiCo to offer graduates internship

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP) and PepsiCo has partnered to provide opportunities for internships to graduate students so they can enhance their career prospects as they are transitioning to their professional careers.

Given the current COVID situation in the country, PepsiCo Pakistan has developed a fully virtual and intensive internship program 'Roshan Kal' that was successfully delivered to 300 graduates in 2020, said a news release.

During the current year, PepsiCo Pakistan has the ambition to offer 1000 internships - a 35 day virtual internship program to graduates.

As the program is 100 percent virtual, there is no requirement of internees' physical proximity to PepsiCo offices and thus the internship is open for graduates residing anywhere in Pakistan.

A stipend of Rs 10,000 will be given to the internees for the duration of the program The internees are selected through an eligibility criterion and from a diverse set of disciplines including marketing, finance, law, public administration, food technology, engineering and business.

The internship would be concludes with a final presentation and an internship completion certificate.

