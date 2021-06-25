UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KMU Holds Syndicate 36th Meeting

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 05:10 PM

KMU holds Syndicate 36th meeting

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :The 36th meeting of Syndicate of Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar was held under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq in the committee room of the VCs secretariat.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, the meeting was attended by Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Gandapur Registrar/Secretary of the Syndicate, KMU, Prof. Dr. Zahid Aman Principal, KGMC Peshawar, Prof. Muhammad Akbar Principal, AIMC Abbottabad, Prof. Dr. Haider Darain, Dean Allied Health Sciences KMU, Prof. Dr. Abdul Sahib Khan KMU-IMS Kohat, Mr. Ihsan Ullah Additional Secretary HED, Mr. Khalid Khan Additional Secretary Health Department, Mr. Ahmad Kamal Deputy Secretary, Establishment Department, Mr. Allauddin Budget Officer, Finance Department, Mr. Wasim Riaz Acting Treasurer, KMU, Mr. Fawad Abdullah Deputy Director Audit, KMU, Mr. Inam Ullah Khan Wazir Deputy Registrar (Establishment), KMU, Dr. Hafiz Abdul Salam Lecturer, KMU-IBMS, Mr. Asif Iqbal Section In-charge (Budget & Account), KMU and Dr. Muhammad Zohaib Director, ORIC, KMU.

The Syndicate recommended the annual surplus budget of the university for the financial year 2021-22 worth Rs.377.664 million as well as a revised surplus budget of 2020-21 amounting to Rs.362.300 million for onward approval of the Senate.

The Syndicate also approved the establishment of the state of the art "Center for Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare" at KMU.

In the 36th meeting of the KMU Syndicate in light of the 48th and 49th meetings of the KMU affiliation committee, 37 institutes were given affiliation with KMU in different medical and allied health sciences disciplines. The house accorded approval for the establishment of an ORIC Steering Committee and further agreed to adopt the Higher education Commission's Policy on Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization 2021.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Haq, while welcoming the members of the Syndicate, said that KMU has made significant progress in the fields of medical science and research in a short span of time besides financial stability and establishment of new sub-campuses in remote areas of the province.

He said that due to excellent financial discipline, like last year, this year also the surplus budget of the university was being presented which was honor for us.

Zia added that due to good governance and better functioning of various forums, no case of sexual harassment or any other kind of disorder has come to light in the university or any of its affiliated institutions for which we were thankful to Allah Almighty.

Related Topics

Senate Peshawar Abbottabad Budget Kohat Progress Zia-ul-Haq HEC Khyber Medical University Million

Recent Stories

Maritime sector playing effective role in securing ..

12 minutes ago

Khamenei receives all-Iranian Covid jab

7 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Friday

7 minutes ago

Modi's claim to restore J&K statehood 'vague, agai ..

7 minutes ago

Kamran Bangash congratulates newly elected represe ..

7 minutes ago

Intercropping technology of IUB, Sichuan Uni inclu ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.