KMU holds Syndicate 36th meeting

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :The 36th meeting of Syndicate of Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar was held under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq in the committee room of the VCs secretariat.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, the meeting was attended by Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Gandapur Registrar/Secretary of the Syndicate, KMU, Prof. Dr. Zahid Aman Principal, KGMC Peshawar, Prof. Muhammad Akbar Principal, AIMC Abbottabad, Prof. Dr. Haider Darain, Dean Allied Health Sciences KMU, Prof. Dr. Abdul Sahib Khan KMU-IMS Kohat, Mr. Ihsan Ullah Additional Secretary HED, Mr. Khalid Khan Additional Secretary Health Department, Mr. Ahmad Kamal Deputy Secretary, Establishment Department, Mr. Allauddin Budget Officer, Finance Department, Mr. Wasim Riaz Acting Treasurer, KMU, Mr. Fawad Abdullah Deputy Director Audit, KMU, Mr. Inam Ullah Khan Wazir Deputy Registrar (Establishment), KMU, Dr. Hafiz Abdul Salam Lecturer, KMU-IBMS, Mr. Asif Iqbal Section In-charge (Budget & Account), KMU and Dr. Muhammad Zohaib Director, ORIC, KMU.

The Syndicate recommended the annual surplus budget of the university for the financial year 2021-22 worth Rs.377.664 million as well as a revised surplus budget of 2020-21 amounting to Rs.362.300 million for onward approval of the Senate.

The Syndicate also approved the establishment of the state of the art "Center for Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare" at KMU.

In the 36th meeting of the KMU Syndicate in light of the 48th and 49th meetings of the KMU affiliation committee, 37 institutes were given affiliation with KMU in different medical and allied health sciences disciplines. The house accorded approval for the establishment of an ORIC Steering Committee and further agreed to adopt the Higher education Commission's Policy on Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization 2021.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Haq, while welcoming the members of the Syndicate, said that KMU has made significant progress in the fields of medical science and research in a short span of time besides financial stability and establishment of new sub-campuses in remote areas of the province.

He said that due to excellent financial discipline, like last year, this year also the surplus budget of the university was being presented which was honor for us.

Zia added that due to good governance and better functioning of various forums, no case of sexual harassment or any other kind of disorder has come to light in the university or any of its affiliated institutions for which we were thankful to Allah Almighty.