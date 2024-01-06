Kohistan Lower Police achieves remarkable success during 2023: Jameel Akhtar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) Kohistan Lower Police, headed by District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Jameel Akhtar (PSP), has successfully cracked down on criminal activities in the region.

Over the past year, the police force has made significant strides against drug trafficking, illegal possession of weapons, fugitives, murder cases, and various other offenses.

DPO Muhammad Jameel Akhtar's proactive approach has yielded commendable results, leading to the apprehension of a total of 80 criminals, including fugitives. During rigorous investigations, 138 suspects were taken into custody and engaged in drug dealing, murder, and the illegal possession of weapons.

Police also seized items during these operations, including a substantial 49,964 kilograms of charas, 48 grams of ice, 1/2 liter of alcohol, 13 Kalashnikovs, 65 firearms, 18 rifles, 155 pistols, 6490 cartridges, 200 kilograms of gunpowder, 1800 meters of safety wire, and 1505 detonators.

The Inspector General of Police, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akhtar Hayat Khan, and Regional Police Officer Hazara, Muhammad Ajaz Khan, have applauded DPO Muhammad Jameel Akhtar for his unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and security in Kohistan Lower.

The achievements reflect a dedication to public service and a resolute stand against elements detrimental to society.

The police force also tackled instances of attacks on law enforcement, arresting 8 individuals and apprehending 11 suspects involved in various robbery cases, leading to the recovery of stolen property worth a total of 239,000 rupees. In efforts to maintain public order, 1051 anti-encroachment operations were conducted, resulting in actions against an equal number of individuals. Additionally, 20 individuals involved in murder cases and three attempted murder suspects were incarcerated.

Under various legislative acts, including the Rental Act, 18 cases, the Hotel Act, 30 cases, and the Sensitive Places Security Act, 17 cases were registered. The successful execution of three polio campaigns in Kohistan Lower ensured a secure environment for travelers, tourists, and foreigners on the Karakoram Highway, bolstered by thorough security measures.