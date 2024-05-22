Govt Releases Rs 66.03 Bln For Various Water Resources Schemes So Far
Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2024 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) The government has disbursed an amount of Rs 66.037 billion for various water resources schemes so far under the annual Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) of the current fiscal year 2023–24.
According to the official data issued by the Planning Commission, the government had specified a sum of Rs 110.500 billion for various projects in PSDP 2023–24. Out of the total release amount, the local component stood at Rs 90.367 billion, while the foreign aid component was Rs 20.132 billion. A sum of Rs 52.235 billion has been spent on various water-related projects so far.
For ongoing schemes, an amount of Rs 20,000 million has been allocated for Damer Basha Dam Project (dam part), Rs 15,500 million for K-4 Greater Water Supply Scheme (Karachi), Rs 10,500 million for the Mohmand dam, Rs 5,000 million for Diamer Basha Dam Project (Land Acquisition and Resettlement), Rs 3,273.834 million for construction of Basool Dam, Rs 1000 million for construction of 100 delay action dams in Balochistan, Rs 3000 million for construction of Awaran dam, Rs 1500 million for construction of Gish Kaur Storage Dam, Rs 2500 million for construction of Panjgur Storage dam, Rs 2000 million for construction of Winder dam (Lasbela), Rs 1244.
741 million for construction of 6 small dams (Zhob and Sherani districts), Rs 1000 million for increasing storage capacity and improvement in command areas of Tanda dam Kohat, Rs 1000 million each for Kurram Tangi dam, normal/emergent flood programme and Rs 770 million for Mangi dam.
Under the new scheme, Rs 10,000 million was allocated for Umbrella PC-1 of the Flood Protection Sector Project, Rs 1000 million each for the remodeling of Pat Feeder Canal, Kachhi Canal Project, construction of Sumari Payan dam project (Kohat), and Rs 385.736 million for the construction of Asreli Storage Dam Sui in the PSDP for FY 2023–24.
Recent Stories
Security forces kill 29 terrorists in Balochistan
President Raisi, FM Abdollahian funeral prayer offered
PM Shehbaz to visit Iran today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2024
Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to career
10 bodies found in Mexico's Acapulco, some in street
Djokovic backs Nadal for French Open title
BUITEMS VC calls for funds allocation for varsities
Nine child workers die in Egypt as bus plunges into the Nile
Govt taking various measures to promote sports: Senator
China warns Taiwan of reprisals over Lai inauguration speech
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SPS wins 10 All Pakistan Bilingual Declamation Contest in Lahore5 minutes ago
-
Complete ban on plastic bags to be enforced from June 5; Commissioner Rwp15 minutes ago
-
No member of incumbent federal cabinet drawing salary15 minutes ago
-
290 students reach Peshawar from Kyrgyzstan15 minutes ago
-
Security forces kill 29 terrorists in Balochistan21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan firmly upholds one-China principle: President25 minutes ago