Korean Ambassador visits Swat, expresses admiration for the beauty of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) The Korean Ambassador to Pakistan, Park Ki Jun, was touched by the enchanting beauty, rich cultural heritage, and strong family values of Pakistan, particularly in the picturesque regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Swat.

During a visit to Swat, the ambassador appreciated the genuine warmth and hospitality that leaves a lasting impression, said a statement issued here on Thursday.

Sardar Waqar Shahzad, alongside four generations of the Gujjar family, warmly welcomed the Ambassador into their home, where a tree was planted symbolizing the growing friendship.

The Korean envoy was accompanied by his spouse during the visit.

The family members of Sardar Waqar Shahzad extended a very warm welcome to visiting guests. The Ambassador was particularly impressed by the strong family system and bonding of Pakistani society.

Gifts were exchanged, solidifying the cultural exchange between our nations.