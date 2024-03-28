Open Menu

Korean Ambassador Visits Swat, Expresses Admiration For The Beauty Of KP

Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Korean Ambassador visits Swat, expresses admiration for the beauty of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) The Korean Ambassador to Pakistan, Park Ki Jun, was touched by the enchanting beauty, rich cultural heritage, and strong family values of Pakistan, particularly in the picturesque regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Swat.

During a visit to Swat, the ambassador appreciated the genuine warmth and hospitality that leaves a lasting impression, said a statement issued here on Thursday.

Sardar Waqar Shahzad, alongside four generations of the Gujjar family, warmly welcomed the Ambassador into their home, where a tree was planted symbolizing the growing friendship.

The Korean envoy was accompanied by his spouse during the visit.

The family members of Sardar Waqar Shahzad extended a very warm welcome to visiting guests. The Ambassador was particularly impressed by the strong family system and bonding of Pakistani society.

Gifts were exchanged, solidifying the cultural exchange between our nations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Exchange Swat Visit Family

Recent Stories

PSX witnesses positive trend today

PSX witnesses positive trend today

26 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz meets CJP Isa to address IHC judges’ ..

PM Shehbaz meets CJP Isa to address IHC judges’ concerns

36 minutes ago
 Pakistan vows to bring to justice perpetrators, ab ..

Pakistan vows to bring to justice perpetrators, abettors of Bisham terrorist att ..

45 minutes ago
 May 9 riots: SC allows conditionally to military c ..

May 9 riots: SC allows conditionally to military courts to deliver reserved verd ..

47 minutes ago
 Interior Minister arrives in Peshawar after Shangl ..

Interior Minister arrives in Peshawar after Shangla suicide attack

2 hours ago
 OPPO Reno 11 F 5G: Setting New Records as Pakistan ..

OPPO Reno 11 F 5G: Setting New Records as Pakistan's Most Beloved Smartphone Lin ..

2 hours ago
PCB dismisses FICA's claims of unpaid dues in PSL

PCB dismisses FICA's claims of unpaid dues in PSL

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Niger says US to submit plan to 'disengage' troops

Niger says US to submit plan to 'disengage' troops

16 hours ago
 Venezuelan opposition registers unknown poll conte ..

Venezuelan opposition registers unknown poll contender after obstacles

16 hours ago
 Van Aert breaks collarbone, ribs in Flanders fall

Van Aert breaks collarbone, ribs in Flanders fall

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan