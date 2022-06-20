Korean surgeons train young doctors for spine surgery

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :A five-member team of Korean Orthopedic Surgeons on Monday conducted a training workshop on modern methods of treatment of Spine Surgery, here at Lahore General Hospital (LGH).

According to LGH spokesperson here, during the workshop live operations were performed for young doctors who were undergoing spine treatment in Pakistan and which were also shown at abroad.

This effort was aimed at providing latest surgical techniques and procedures from senior surgeons and to benefit from advanced methods to the young associates so that they could adopt this advanced technology in their day to day treatment of patients of spines.

Speaking on the occasion, Post Graduate Medical Institute and Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr. Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar said that the arrival of internationally renowned Korean specialists and medical experts in Pakistan and 2-day advanced spine surgery course and workshop for doctors at LGH had provided a golden opportunity for young consultants to learn about different new innovations which would be very useful in their future professional life.

Professor of Orthopedic LGH, Mian Muhammad Hanif said that this was the only course of its kind in Pakistan which would further enhance the capabilities of young doctors.

He said that this course was organized by Pakistan Association of Spine Surgeons and in collaboration with Korean University of Medicine in which 5 doctors led by Korean University Professor Seung Woo Suh participated. Leading Pakistani doctors Brig (r) Dr. Waseem, Brig (r) Asad Qureshi, Prof. Tariq Sohail and others participated in this live workshop while more than one hundred young consultants were also present on the occasion.